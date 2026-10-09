Philippines: Taal Volcano blasts ash 4,000 metres into the sky in five-minute eruption

Residents evacuated as Taal Volcano spews ash and sulphur in latest eruption
Manila: Taal Volcano unleashed a five-minute phreatomagmatic eruption, sending a dark-grey ash plume 4,000 metres above its main crater, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).
The eruption began at 6:06 pm Thursday (Oct. 8), and was captured by three cameras of the Taal Volcano Network positioned at the Main Crater West Rim, Daang Kastila and Buco, alongside seismic monitoring records.
PHIVOLCS warned that thin ashfall could affect the southwestern lakeshore towns of Agoncillo, Lemery, San Nicolas and Taal in Batangas province, as well as nearby areas.
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Local media reported that residents of three Agoncillo "barangays" (villages) — Bilibinwang, Banyaga and Subic Ilaya — were evacuated following ashfall and a strong sulphur odour.
Volcanic lightning was also reportedly observed in the eruption plume.
Taal Volcano is located about 80 south of the Philippine capital Manila, on mainland Luzon.
A phreatomagmatic eruption occurs when rising magma interacts explosively with water, generating steam, ash and volcanic gases.
Despite the latest activity, Taal remains under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic unrest.
PHIVOLCS said minor eruptions, including steam-driven and phreatomagmatic events, can occur repeatedly at this alert level. Further minor ashfall and potentially dangerous accumulations of volcanic gas remain possible.
The agency continues to prohibit entry to Taal Volcano Island, which is designated a Permanent Danger Zone. Residents and visitors should follow official safety advisories and avoid areas exposed to volcanic hazards.
Taal has experienced repeated eruptive activity this year while remaining at Alert Level 1, including five phreatic eruptions recorded between July 31 and August 6.
Authorities continue to monitor the volcano for changes in seismic activity, gas emissions and other signs of unrest.