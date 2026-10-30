Philippines: Loud blast heard as Mayon Volcano erupts, area remains under Alert Level 3

Mayon volcano unleashes fiery eruption in the Philippines
Residents in Albay province heard a loud boom around noon on Friday (Oct. 30), as Mayon Volcano erupted.
The active volcano is located in the Bicol region, about 500km east of the capital Manila.
The area surrounding the volcano remains under Alert Level 3 as an ongoing effusive eruption continues, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) records and local media reporting.
The agency’s Alert Level 3 designation means magma is near or at the surface and a hazardous eruption could occur within weeks.
It also allows the danger zone to be expanded to 8 kilometers from the active crater.
Phivolcs advised evacuation of the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone, heightened vigilance for pyroclastic currents, lahars and sediment-laden streamflows, and avoidance of flights close to the summit.
The claim that the alert was newly raised today is not supported by the available records.
Alert Level 3 signals a heightened eruption risk with lava flows, pyroclastic currents, rockfalls and possible ash hazards. Clear, current advisories are vital for evacuation decisions and aviation safety around Albay.
Watch for Phivolcs' next Mayon bulletin, updated danger-zone guidance and any change in eruptive activity. Residents should follow official evacuation orders and avoid the Permanent Danger Zone.