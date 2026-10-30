From Dubai to the World: Building your education journey step by step

GBS offers a step-by-step UK qualification pathway with degree progression opportunities
For students and parents, the question after secondary school is not simply where to study. It is also about understanding the route ahead: which qualification comes next, how each stage builds the previous one, and what options may be available after completing it.
At GBS Dubai, located in Dubai Knowledge Park, students can explore a structured pathway built around UK qualification levels, beginning at an appropriate entry point and progressing through higher-level study. The pathway is designed to give students greater clarity about their next academic step while keeping longer-term study and career goals in view.
A qualification pathway can be viewed as a series of academic stages, with each stage of building knowledge, skills, and supporting progression towards further study.
GBS Dubai delivers Pearson qualifications across a range of programmes and is approved and permitted by KHDA. Depending on their academic background, programme and entry requirements, students may explore entry at Level 2 or Level 3 before progressing to Higher National qualifications at Levels 4 and 5. Following an HND, eligible students may explore degree top-up or other higher education options, subject to the programme, subject compatibility, credits, academic eligibility and the requirements of the receiving institution.
For students and parents unfamiliar with the UK qualification framework, the numbers can be confusing. The simplest way to understand them is as stages of increasing academic depth and specialisation.
Potential progression beyond Level 5: Level 6 degree/top-up study. Availability, credit transfer and admission requirements vary by institution and programme.
For students who completed Grade 10 and do not qualify to start the Level 3 programme, Level 2 can provide a pre-foundation for further study. GBS Dubai’s pathway information describes the International Diploma in Business at Level 2 as a preparation route towards the International Extended Diploma in Business at Level 3.The value of this stage is not simply the qualification itself. It is about building the academic knowledge and confidence needed for the next stage.
Level 3 represents a more advanced stage of study. At GBS Dubai, the International Extended Diploma in Business and International Diploma in IT provides routes into further study, depending on the programme and entry requirements.GBS Dubai’s published pathway material describes Level 3 Business qualification as equivalent to A Levels (or foundation year). Students completing the relevant Level 3 route may then explore progression to Higher National study, subject to entry requirements.
Level 4 is the first stage of Higher National study. The pathway material describes the Higher National Certificate (HNC) as the Level 4 stage and as comparable to the first year of a UK bachelor’s degree.Learning at this stage becomes more focused on a student’s chosen subject area, combining academic knowledge with practical and applied learning.Level 5: The HND stageLevel 5 is the Higher National Diploma (HND) stage. GBS Dubai’s current published course portfolio includes HND programmes in Business, Digital Technologies, Healthcare Practices, and Construction Management.
The HND develops deeper subject knowledge and practical skills and, within the pathway structure, is comparable to the first two years of a UK bachelor’s degree. After completing an HND, eligible students can explore degree top-up or other higher education options, depending on the subject, credits and admission requirements of the receiving institution.
A student who has completed secondary education may, depending on their academic background, begin at Level 2 or Level 3, progress into Higher National study at Levels 4 and 5, and then explore eligible Level 6 degree-completion opportunities.GBS Dubai’s published pathway material illustrates progression from Level 3 into HND study and then to a partner university for a final-year top-up. These examples illustrate the pathway concept; actual progression depends on the student’s qualification, subject compatibility, academic performance, credit requirements, and the admissions criteria of the receiving institution.
For eligible students who complete an HND, GBS Dubai’s published information highlights opportunities to explore degree top-up routes through global higher education institutions. GBS Dubai also refers to progression through the wider GEDU network.GEDU currently operates across several international destinations, including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Malta and the USA. Depending on programme availability, subject compatibility, credit transfer and admission requirements, students may explore eligible progression opportunities within the GEDU network or through other Pearson progression routes.
Pearson states that BTEC qualifications are accepted by more than 200 universities worldwide. This supports the broader progression potential of Pearson qualifications, but it should not be read as a guarantee of admission or as confirmation that every university offers a top-up route for every HND subject.
For parents, one of the biggest concerns is uncertainty: what happens after the first qualification? A clearly explained pathway helps students and families understand the stages ahead and the requirements that may apply at each transition.
For students, the attraction is the ability to build qualifications step by step, focus on a subject area and consider their next academic destination as they progress.
GBS Dubai’s parent-focused material also highlights academic and career counselling, learning support, visa and accommodation assistance, and career-focused services. These services are intended to support students through their academic journey.
The pathway is not only about moving from one qualification level to another. GBS Dubai’s published material places emphasis on practical, industry-focused learning and career development.
Depending on the programme, students may engage with case studies, practical projects, and industry-related learning. The institution also highlights career mentoring, industry visits, networking opportunities, and employability support.
GBS Dubai is located in Dubai Knowledge Park, an established education and professional development community. The campus provides students with the opportunity to pursue their studies in Dubai while remaining connected to the wider academic and professional environment of the city.
A more flexible way to startA student’s first qualification does not have to be viewed as the final destination. It can be the first stage of a longer academic plan.
That is the idea behind the GBS Dubai pathway: start at an appropriate level, build your qualifications, develop practical skills and then explore the next step – whether that means continuing in Dubai or considering eligible progression opportunities through partner institutions elsewhere.
Scholarships of up to 25% are currently advertised for the September 2026 intake, subject to eligibility and applicable terms and conditions. Scholarship offers may change, so students should check the current GBS Dubai information before applying.Start in Dubai. Build your future.
For students considering their next step after school, the right question may not be simple: 'Which course should I choose?' It may be, 'Where can this qualification take me next?'