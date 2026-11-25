Migrant workers department also hit by hacking incident, privacy regulator says
Eleven Philippine government agencies have yet to submit full reports following a series of data breaches, the country’s National Privacy Commission (NPC) said, flagging their failure to comply with reporting requirements.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), which serves overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), was also hit by a hacking incident and must submit a separate report.
NPC spokesperson Jose Amelito Belarmino II said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing on Tuesday that only two of the 13 government agencies that reported breaches between November 9 and 13 had submitted complete reports, GMA News reported.
The two were the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Belarmino did not identify the remaining 11 agencies.
Government agencies must submit a full breach report within five days of notifying the privacy regulator, Belarmino said, adding that failure to do so constitutes a violation.
On November 10, the NPC confirmed it received breach notifications from 10 government agencies, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Trade and Industry.
The commission said government agencies remain responsible for protecting personal information under their control, even when data processing is outsourced to third-party service providers.
The latest disclosure involving the DMW raises questions about the security of information held by government systems serving Filipinos working abroad.
The extent of the DMW breach, the types of information potentially exposed, and the number of individuals affected were not disclosed in the latest briefing.
The NPC has previously urged the public to remain vigilant against phishing attempts, fraudulent messages and identity theft following reported government data breaches.
It advised individuals to exercise caution when opening unfamiliar links, downloading attachments or sharing personal information in response to unsolicited messages.