The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I has postponed the confirmation of charges hearing
Dubai: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday downplayed concerns about her father’s health, saying former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was 'okay' and in good spirits. This comes despite claims from his lawyers at the International Criminal Court (ICC) that the 80-year-old is unfit to stand trial.
Speaking to reporters, the Vice President said she had spoken to her father by phone last week. She shared that their conversation touched on politics, flood control projects, and even his 'love life', a personal detail that appeared to run counter to allegations of severe cognitive decline. She, however, refused to say what the former president thought about the ongoing flood control scandal.
The ambush interview took place shortly after the House committee on appropriations approved the proposed P903-million 2026 budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP). The committee granted inter-parliamentary courtesy to Duterte’s office.
Her remarks come as the ICC weighs a petition from Duterte’s defense team seeking an indefinite suspension of proceedings. Lawyer Nicholas Kaufman argued in a filing that the former leader is suffering from 'significant cognitive deficiencies' that impair his memory and ability to help prepare his own defense.
Pressed further, Sara Duterte declined to speculate on her father’s condition. 'I think there will be hearings on the competency, so let’s just wait for the experts—from the ICC, from the prosecution, from the defense side. I’m sure the experts will state the problem,” she said, adding that she is not in a position to give a medical opinion.
The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I has since postponed the confirmation of charges hearing, which was originally set for September 23. In a 2-1 vote, the chamber granted what it called a 'limited postponement' to allow a review of the defense’s claims. A new date has yet to be set.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox