Philippines in shock: Top cop who nabbed Duterte now ousted

Move confirmed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday
Manila: In a shock move, Major General Nicolas Torre III, the former Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), was relieved from his post by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on August 25, 2025, effective immediately.
The reason was not immediately clear.
The move was confirmed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday (August 26, 2025), according to local media.
Torre had served as PNP Chief since June 2, 2025, replacing Gen. Rommel Marbil, and his tenure lasted less than three months, making it one of the shortest in PNP history.
The reasons for his removal were not explicitly detailed in official statements.
Some local media outlets suggest friction between Torre and the National Police Commission (Napolcom), which had overturned some of his approved reassignments, may have contributed.
Specifically, a controversy arose when Torre presented Police Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac as the new Deputy Chief for Administration, despite Napolcom nullifying the appointment due to procedural issues.
Torre's defiance of Napolcom's order and his emphasis on PNP unity during this episode were notable.
Asked whether there was an effort to align Torre with the Napolcom Interior (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla told local media on Tuesday: "The national security apparatus is always in one direction. In this case...the president felt that he had to straighten things out. And the decision was made to replace General Torre.”
Social media posts speculated that his removal might be linked to clashing with a “corrupt government official”, though this remains unverified and inconclusive.
Torre, the first PNP chief to have graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), was a seasoned officer known for leading high-profile operations, including the arrests of former President Rodrigo Duterte in March 2025 and Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in September 2024.
His career also included roles as director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Davao Region police chief, and Quezon City Police District chief, though his tenure in Quezon City was marked by controversy over a press conference involving a gun-toting former cop.
There’s an on-going social media speculation Torre could be named as the next chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
There is no definitive evidence or official confirmation that Nicolas Torre III is being considered for the position of DPWH chief.
Recent speculation about the DPWH leadership has centred on other figures, notably former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson.
Singson confirmed on August 22, 2025, that Malacañang had approached him to return as DPWH chief amid scrutiny over corruption-tainted infrastructure projects.
Singson, however, said then that he declined the offer for personal reasons, expressing willingness instead to lead an independent body to review DPWH projects.
No credible reports or posts link Torre to the DPWH chief position.
The current DPWH Secretary, Manuel Bonoan, has been addressing controversies, including reassigning district engineers amid graft allegations, but there is no indication of his immediate replacement or Torre being a candidate.
Speculation about Torre’s next role, if any, or claim about Torre becoming DPWH chief is purely speculative at the moment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox