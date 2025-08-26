Torre out, Nartatez in as new Philippine National Police chief

Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. pledges continuity and stronger police presence
Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. is now at the helm of the Philippine National Police, sworn in Tuesday at Camp Crame after Malacañang abruptly relieved Gen. Nicolas Torre III from the post.
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla presided over the turnover ceremony, describing the shift as necessary to uphold the authority of the National Police Commission (Napolcom). Torre, who did not attend, sent word that he accepted the order.
'This was not an easy choice, but it was made in the national interest. The President is committed to ensuring a unified direction and collaboration across all areas in his cabinet, particularly those responsible for delivering security, peace, and order,' said Remulla in a press briefing.
Nartatez becomes the 32nd PNP chief and will serve until his mandatory retirement in March 2027. A Philippine Military Academy graduate from the Class of 1992, he has held several key posts, including director of the Finance Service, Calabarzon regional commander, NCRPO chief, and most recently Deputy Chief for Administration.
In his first remarks as PNP Chief, Nartatez promised to continue Torre’s five-minute response campaign while putting more emphasis on street-level visibility and crime prevention. 'The Philippine National Police is a dynamic organization. We are covered by orders and covered by policies. And as a fine Filipino public servant, na minsan ay isang sundalo, susunod lang tayo kung ano ang ibibigay na utos, especially, this is a general order,' he said.
Torre had served as PNP Chief since June 2, 2025, replacing Gen. Rommel Marbil, and his tenure lasted less than three months, making it one of the shortest in PNP history.
Torre, the first PNP chief to have graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), was a seasoned officer known for leading high-profile operations, including the arrests of former President Rodrigo Duterte in March 2025 and Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in September 2024.
While officials clarified he faces no criminal or administrative charges, his defiance of a Napolcom order reshuffling senior officers proved to be the breaking point.
In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who headed the PNP from 1999 to 2001, said Torre acted 'beyond his authority' when he unilaterally relieved his second-in-command, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.. He stressed that the designation and relief of command group members — including the deputies for administration and operations, as well as the chief of the directorial staff — must be approved by the President, or at the very least coordinated with Napolcom’s ex officio chair and the DILG Secretary.
'Torre acted beyond his authority [in] unilaterally relieving his second-in-command, Nartatez,' said Lacson.
In a statement, the PNP acknowledged Malacañang's directive to relieve Torre and also welcomed the appointment of Nartatez Jr. as its new chief.
The police organization assured the public that despite the sudden change at the top, day-to-day operations and services will remain uninterrupted, with its commitment to serve and protect unchanged.
