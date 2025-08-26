Torre out, Nartatez in as new Philippine National Police chief

In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who headed the PNP from 1999 to 2001, said Torre acted 'beyond his authority' when he unilaterally relieved his second-in-command, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.. He stressed that the designation and relief of command group members — including the deputies for administration and operations, as well as the chief of the directorial staff — must be approved by the President, or at the very least coordinated with Napolcom’s ex officio chair and the DILG Secretary.