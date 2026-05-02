How overseas work experience now counts in Philippine civil service exams

New rule grants additional exam points to qualified OFWs
Dubai: Years spent working overseas will now carry added weight for Filipinos aiming to enter government service, following a new policy from the Philippine Civil Service Commission (CSC).
Through resolution no. 2600596, the CSC has introduced the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) preference rating, a measure that grants additional points in the civil service examination to qualified applicants. The policy has been set to take effect starting with the August 9 exam this year.
Under the new system, overseas work experience is formally recognised as a factor that can improve an applicant’s chances of qualifying for civil service eligibility. Those who take the exam from August 2026 onwards and obtain a general rating of at least 70 may receive additional points, in line with CSC guidelines.
The policy applies to Filipinos engaged in paid work abroad, regardless of their country of destination, type of job, salary level, or employment status.
It also includes individuals who have already secured overseas employment but have yet to leave the Philippines. This ensures that more OFWs can potentially benefit from the measure.
To qualify for the OFW preference rating, applicants must have completed a total of at least five years of overseas employment from January 1, 2000 up to the time of application, whether continuous or accumulated over time.
They must also take the civil service exam beginning August 9 or later and secure a general rating of no less than 70.
Both traditional pen-and-paper exams and other official testing modes are covered under the policy.
For many Filipinos working abroad, including in the UAE, the new rule offers a clearer pathway from overseas employment to stable government careers back home.
Civil service positions remain highly sought after due to job security and benefits, making the added exam points advantage a significant incentive.
“This initiative recognises the professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices of our OFWs and opens another pathway for them to continue serving the nation as lingkod bayani,” said CSC in a Facebook post.
By linking overseas work experience with civil service eligibility, the Philippines is opening another door for Filipinos to continue serving the nation, this time, within government, carrying forward the same dedication built beyond its shores.