Day 5: 'Oplan Romanov' highlighted during Senate impeachment trial of Sara Duterte

On January 28, 2024, during a candlelight prayer rally in Davao City following a Hakbang ng Maisug leaders’ forum, Baste Duterte said (addressing President Marcos): “Just a simple message sa ating Pangulo (to our president): From now on, before you go to bed, think of the Romanovs. Think of Benito Mussolini and his wife. And think of what happened to you in 1986. Maybe you will reconsider the direction that you are taking.”

