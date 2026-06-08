Dubai: Terrifying scenes unfolded at an elementary school in the southern Philippines when a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, sending children into panic and causing part of a corrugated iron roof to collapse near a crowd of frightened students.

Video footage from the school shows children screaming and crying as teachers and staff rush to move them to safety. The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in recent years, was felt across large parts of the southern Philippines and prompted tsunami warnings in several coastal areas.

Authorities said at least 15 people were killed, with dozens more injured as buildings suffered damage and debris fell in affected communities. Emergency teams were deployed to assess the destruction and assist residents in the hardest-hit areas.

The earthquake also disrupted transport and communications, while aftershocks raised concerns among local communities. Officials continue to monitor the situation as rescue and recovery operations remain underway across the region.

Video: AFP