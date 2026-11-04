Watch: Pakistan tests new air-to-air missile amid defence push

Fa’az missile launched from JF-17 fighter jet as Pakistan conducts major missile test
Dubai: Pakistan has successfully tested its first indigenously developed air-to-air missile, Fa’az, marking its third major missile test in less than a month as the country accelerates efforts to strengthen its military capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign defence technology.
The latest test, conducted on Tuesday, November 3, follows the successful launches of two advanced surface-to-surface missile systems in October, highlighting Pakistan’s growing focus on developing sophisticated weapons for both aerial combat and ground operations.
According to the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Fa’az missile is equipped with an advanced terminal guidance system designed to engage enemy aircraft and other aerial targets at longer ranges.
The missile was test-launched from a JF-17 fighter jet, a multirole combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China and operated by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
The development represents an important step towards strengthening Pakistan’s domestic aerospace industry, particularly its ability to manufacture advanced air-to-air weapons.
Unlike surface-to-surface missiles, which are designed to strike targets on the ground, air-to-air missiles are launched from fighter aircraft to intercept enemy aircraft and other airborne threats.
The military said Fa’az would enhance the operational flexibility of the Pakistan Air Force and strengthen the country’s overall defence capabilities.
“Fa’az will significantly enhance the operational flexibility of the Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture,” the ISPR said.
It added that the successful flight test demonstrated the technical maturity, innovation and growing self-reliance of Pakistan’s defence industry.
The military did not disclose the missile’s exact operational range or provide detailed technical specifications.
Senior military officers, scientists and engineers involved in the development of the missile witnessed the test.
The Fa’az launch comes after Pakistan successfully tested two advanced surface-to-surface missile systems in October.
On October 13, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful test of the extended-range Fatah-2 ER ballistic missile, which the military described as a hypersonic weapon system.
According to ISPR, the missile incorporates advanced navigation technology and state-of-the-art avionics to improve its accuracy and operational effectiveness.
The military said its manoeuvrability and flight trajectory were designed to help it overcome enemy missile defence systems and strike targets with high precision.
The extended-range capability is also intended to increase the Pakistan Army’s ability to engage targets at greater distances.
A week earlier, on October 6, Pakistan successfully tested an extended-range version of its indigenously developed Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile.
According to the military, the system features advanced avionics and modern navigational aids, allowing it to engage targets at extended ranges with improved precision.
The test also validated technical improvements to several subsystems designed to enhance the missile’s accuracy and survivability.
The three tests underline Pakistan’s continuing investment in indigenous missile development and efforts to expand its defence manufacturing capabilities.
While the Fatah-2 ER and Fatah-IV ER are designed primarily for ground-based strike operations, Fa’az represents an advancement in air combat capabilities.
Together, the systems reflect the country’s efforts to develop a broader range of domestically produced weapons for different operational requirements.
The development of indigenous missile technology is also aimed at reducing reliance on imported weapons and strengthening Pakistan’s ability to maintain and upgrade its defence systems.
However, the successful completion of flight tests does not necessarily mean the weapons have entered full operational service. The military has not announced a deployment timeline for Fa’az.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in the successful missile test.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also welcomed the development, describing it as an important achievement for Pakistan’s defence industry.
“Our scientists and engineers have once again achieved a remarkable feat that makes the nation proud. The successful test of the indigenously developed Fa’az missile marks a significant advancement in the field of defence,” he added.