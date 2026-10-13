Watch: Pakistan test-fires extended-range hypersonic missile

Fatah-2 missile designed to strike distant targets with high precision: ISPR
Dubai: Pakistan has successfully test-fired an extended-range hypersonic ballistic missile, marking another development in the country’s missile programme as it seeks to strengthen its long-range strike capabilities.
The Pakistan Army conducted the test launch of the Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) missile on Tuesday, October 13, just days after successfully testing an upgraded version of its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the latest missile is equipped with advanced navigation systems and state-of-the-art avionics designed to improve accuracy and manoeuvrability.
The military said the Fatah-2 ER has been developed to engage targets at extended distances while overcoming enemy missile defence systems.
“It is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating [the] enemy’s missile defence systems due to its unique trajectory and manoeuvrability features,” ISPR said in a statement.
The military added that the missile’s extended range would further enhance the Pakistan Army’s ability to strike targets deep inside enemy territory.
The Fatah-2 ER is described by the military as a hypersonic ballistic missile featuring advanced guidance technology and manoeuvrability.
According to ISPR, its flight trajectory and manoeuvring capabilities are intended to make interception by enemy missile defence systems more difficult.
The military did not disclose the missile’s exact range or provide additional technical specifications in its statement.
The test launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nauman Zakaria, Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC), along with senior Pakistan Army officers, scientists and engineers involved in the missile programme.
Zakaria praised the scientists and engineers for their technical expertise and dedication to the development of the weapon system.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test launch.
The military said the achievement reflected continued progress in Pakistan’s indigenous missile development programme.
Tuesday’s launch follows another missile test conducted by Pakistan last week involving an extended-range version of the Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile.
The military said the earlier test also validated additional technical parameters of various subsystems incorporated to improve the missile’s precision and survivability. The two launches highlight Pakistan’s continued efforts to develop advanced missile systems with improved range, accuracy and operational capabilities.
While the Fatah-2 ER is described as a hypersonic ballistic missile, the Fatah-4 is a ground-launched cruise missile, representing two different categories of weapon systems within Pakistan’s missile programme.