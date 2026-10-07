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Pakistan successfully tests extended-range Fatah-4 missile

ISPR: Ground-launched cruise missile can strike targets at extended ranges with precision

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
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Pakistan on Tuesday announces to test-launched an extended version of its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile. ISPR video screen grab
Pakistan on Tuesday announces to test-launched an extended version of its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile. ISPR video screen grab

Dubai: Pakistan has successfully test-launched an extended version of its indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile, validating upgrades aimed at improving the weapon’s accuracy, range and survivability, the military said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, said the extended-range Fatah-4 was equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigation systems.

The weapon system is “capable of engaging targets at extended ranges with high precision and lethality,” ISPR said in a statement.

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According to ISPR, the latest test also validated additional technical parameters of various sub-systems incorporated into the missile to improve its accuracy and enhance its survivability.

The military did not disclose the range achieved during the latest test or provide further details about the upgrades incorporated into the extended version.

Senior officials

The launch was witnessed by senior Pakistan Army officers as well as scientists and engineers from the agency involved in developing the missile.

“Today’s launch was witnessed by senior officers from Pakistan Army along with scientists and engineers of the developing agency,” ISPR said.

Pakistan’s president, prime minister, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, as well as the services chiefs, congratulated the teams behind the successful test.

Technical prowess

According to ISPR, they appreciated the “technical prowess, dedication and commitment” of the scientists, engineers and other personnel who contributed to the programme.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated the scientists and engineers involved, describing the successful launch as an important achievement for Pakistan’s defence sector.

Earlier Fatah-4 test

The latest launch follows Pakistan Army’s test of the Fatah-4 on September 30, 2025, when the military said the newly developed missile had a range of 750 kilometres.

At the time, the Fatah-4 was described as a ground-launched cruise missile designed to fly at low altitude and follow terrain, characteristics intended to improve its ability to evade missile defence systems.

Its precision-strike capabilities are also designed to strengthen the reach and effectiveness of Pakistan’s conventional missile arsenal. ISPR did not specify how much farther the extended version tested on Tuesday can travel compared with the earlier 750km variant.

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