Trump nominates Natalie Baker as US envoy to Pakistan

Between 2009 and 2011, Baker served as Political and Economic Counsellor in Libya during a period when Washington and Tripoli were rebuilding diplomatic relations after nearly three decades of strained ties.

Her diplomatic career also includes serving as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires at the US Mission to Libya, Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai, and Economic Counsellor at the US embassy in Kuwait.

She arrived in Islamabad in August 2024 as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy and assumed responsibility as Chargé d’Affaires in January 2025 following Blome’s departure. She was subsequently designated permanent Chargé d’Affaires in October 2026.

Her nomination has been formally submitted to the US Senate, where it will be reviewed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before proceeding to a vote by the full Senate.

“Natalie Baker, of Texas, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counsellor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the White House said.

Baker, who is currently heading the US diplomatic mission in Islamabad as Chargé d’Affaires, will become the first US ambassador to Pakistan since Donald Blome’s departure in January 2025 if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate.

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has nominated veteran diplomat Natalie Baker as the next American ambassador to Pakistan, a move that comes as Washington and Islamabad seek to strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, security and regional affairs.

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