Trump nominates Natalie Baker as US envoy to Pakistan

Career diplomat currently leading US mission in Islamabad awaits Senate confirmation
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has nominated veteran diplomat Natalie Baker as the next American ambassador to Pakistan, a move that comes as Washington and Islamabad seek to strengthen cooperation on trade, investment, security and regional affairs.
Baker, who is currently heading the US diplomatic mission in Islamabad as Chargé d’Affaires, will become the first US ambassador to Pakistan since Donald Blome’s departure in January 2025 if her nomination is confirmed by the Senate.
The White House announced her nomination in a statement, identifying Baker as a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counsellor.
“Natalie Baker, of Texas, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counsellor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the White House said.
Her nomination has been formally submitted to the US Senate, where it will be reviewed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before proceeding to a vote by the full Senate.
Baker brings extensive diplomatic experience in South Asia and the Middle East, having served in several politically sensitive assignments during her career.
She arrived in Islamabad in August 2024 as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy and assumed responsibility as Chargé d’Affaires in January 2025 following Blome’s departure. She was subsequently designated permanent Chargé d’Affaires in October 2026.
Her nomination comes at a significant time for US-Pakistan relations, with both countries maintaining diplomatic engagement on economic cooperation, regional security and investment opportunities.
If confirmed, Baker will take charge of the American diplomatic mission at a time when Washington and Islamabad are seeking to expand their bilateral relationship beyond traditional security cooperation.
Before her assignment in Pakistan, Baker served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy in Doha, Qatar, from August 2021 to July 2024.
She previously held the position of Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the US State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.
Her diplomatic career also includes serving as Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires at the US Mission to Libya, Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai, and Economic Counsellor at the US embassy in Kuwait.
Between 2009 and 2011, Baker served as Political and Economic Counsellor in Libya during a period when Washington and Tripoli were rebuilding diplomatic relations after nearly three decades of strained ties.
She remained in Libya until February 2011, when the outbreak of the Libyan Revolution forced the evacuation of the US embassy.
Baker has also served as a Consular Officer in Islamabad, Cultural Affairs Officer in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and Special Assistant in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.
Baker holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
She was recognised as a Distinguished Graduate of the National War College at the National Defence University in 2017. A multilingual diplomat, Baker speaks Arabic, Spanish, Farsi and Russian.
Her appointment, once confirmed, will formally fill the ambassadorial position in Islamabad, which has remained vacant since January 2025.