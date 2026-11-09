Pakistan considers creating 12 provinces for better governance

Despite growing political discussion, Pakistan has yet to announce an official roadmap for creating new provinces. Key issues would include the drawing of boundaries, allocation of financial resources, representation in parliament, administrative costs and the future of provincial institutions.

This means any attempt to divide Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balochistan would require substantial political agreement at both federal and provincial levels. A nationwide referendum is not an automatic constitutional requirement for creating provinces. Any such proposal would need a separately established legal and constitutional basis.

An amendment altering the boundaries of an existing province also requires approval by at least two-thirds of the total membership of the assembly of the province concerned.

The debate also raises a broader question: whether creating more provinces would improve governance on its own, or whether stronger and financially independent local governments would be equally important.

According to media reports, one proposal under discussion envisages increasing the number of provinces from four to 12 by dividing Punjab into four provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan into three each, and Sindh into two.

“If there is a proposal for 12 provinces, then make it 12, but they should not be created on the basis of language, ethnicity or political interests,” he said.

Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Asif said Pakistan could consider creating as many as 12 provinces, provided the new units were established on administrative grounds rather than linguistic, ethnic or political considerations.

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