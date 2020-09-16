A woman allegedly killed her husband’s first wife by stabbing her multiple times with a knife in Lahore, in Punjab province of Pakistan on September 14.
According to a complaint submitted by the nephew of the victim, identified as Hassan, at the Batapur police station, Saira Khatoon was killed by multiple knife wounds and strangulation, local media reported.
The victim married Malik Shahid around 17 years ago while the accused, identified as Kishwar, got married to him two years back reportedly.
The First Information Report (FIR) stated that Khatoon was killed with the help of Kishwar’s brother Ali Hasan and other accomplices in Lahore’s Batapur area, Pakistani news outlets stated.
The police have started a probe into the matter.
Another recent incident from Punjab
On 31 August, a man allegedly poisoned his wife to death with the connivance of his mother for not granting him permission to marry another woman in the city of Chiniot.
An FIR of the incident that took place in the city’s suburban area of Kot Ismail was registered at Lalian police station on the complaint of the deceased woman, Aniqa’s maternal uncle Nawazish.
Local media reported that according to the FIR, the accused, identified as Mohsin Hayat, made his wife drink poison-laced water with the help of his mother and an unknown accomplice.