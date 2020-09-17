The man claimed that she locked him in her home after attacking him

A woman allegedly cut off the genitals of her harasser. She was reportedly in a relationship with the man initially, which then turned into blackmail. The incident took place in the city of Lahore in Pakistan, on September 15.

The police told Pakistani media that the culprit was enraged over the victim trying to blackmail and harass her.

According to the complaint, the 37-year-old resident of the Vehari district moved to Lahore six months ago for work. He claimed that he had a meeting set with the woman, who also lived in the same area, for the last 18 years.

The man claimed that the woman had called him over to her home and added: “She attacked me with a sharp weapon and slashed my genitals and then locked me in a room and left me there.”

He said he cried out for help and the neighbours found him and took him to the hospital, according to local media reports.

The police have registered a case, recorded statements of the witnesses and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

The victim was involved in harassing and blackmailing the suspect, which prompted her to take this step, police officials told local media.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a 25-year-old woman cut the genitals of a 28-year-old man in Faisalabad.