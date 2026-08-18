Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan moved to hospital

Doctors flagged fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations and risk of complications
Dubai: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered jailed former prime minister Imran Khan to be taken to a private hospital for comprehensive medical checks after his lawyers raised concerns about his health.
Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, was allowed entry into Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Tuesday after the court ruled that the PTI founder be allowed weekly meetings with his family.
The 73-year-old former cricket star, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, will be taken within the next two days to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, where a court-ordered medical board will examine him.
The ruling came after prison medical records showed Khan had recently complained of fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches and restlessness, while a doctor recommended further cardiac investigation because of the risk of complications, Dawn reported.
Justice Shahid Waheed said the court was acting to protect Khan’s constitutional rights.
“Mindful of this fundamental right, we are issuing this order to ensure health and safety of the prisoner,” the judge said, referring to the right to life and access to medical facilities guaranteed under Article 9 of Pakistan’s Constitution.
Cardiologist, eye specialist on medical board
The medical board at Shifa International will include a cardiologist, a general medicine specialist and an eye specialist.
Khan’s personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, will also be part of the board, while his sister Dr Uzma Khan will be associated with the examination.
His family will bear the cost of the medical check-up.
Khan had approached the Supreme Court in May seeking transfer to Shifa International, access to his personal doctors, family and lawyers, and the sharing of his medical information with relatives.
The government opposed moving him to the private hospital, arguing that no notice to that effect had been issued.
The court nevertheless ordered the examination.
Details submitted to the Supreme Court by Adiala jail authorities a day before the ruling shed more light on Khan’s health.
A doctor who examined him on August 1 recorded complaints of uncontrolled and fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches and restlessness, according to Dawn.
Khan reportedly attributed some of his stress to infrequent contact with his wife and family and a lack of access to newspapers and television.
The doctor recommended a CT coronary angiography, an increase in blood-pressure medication and measures to reduce his mental stress.
Another medical board examined Khan on August 10 after he complained of heaviness in the head and palpitations. It recommended a daily one-hour walk, relaxation of his prison routine and access to newspapers, magazines, television and books.
Doctors also recommended more frequent interaction with his immediate family or wife, saying it could help reduce anxiety and control his blood pressure.
Jail authorities maintain that Khan is receiving adequate medical care, saying medical officers visit him three times a day and monitor his blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels.
The Supreme Court also ordered authorities to allow Khan weekly meetings with family members and telephone conversations with his sons.
But the hospital visit comes with strict conditions.
Khan’s family, doctors and lawyers have been barred from releasing the medical board’s report to the media or using it for political purposes. The court warned that the facility could be withdrawn if those conditions are violated.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, family and lawyers were also ordered to ensure there are no rallies or public gatherings outside Shifa International Hospital.
PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja described the ruling as “a major step, a major decision, a great blessing” and urged supporters to respect the restrictions.
Khan has also undergone treatment this year for a condition affecting his right eye.
His family and lawyers had earlier said he had lost most of the vision in that eye. Jail authorities said subsequent treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences had resulted in his vision almost returning to normal.
Khan served as prime minister from 2018 until he was removed in a no-confidence vote in 2022. He has since faced multiple cases on corruption and other charges, which he and PTI maintain are politically motivated.
Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced late last year to 17 years in prison.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing the case on September 16.
-- With AFP inputs