Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan returned to jail after hospital checks: Govt

Doctors declare Imran Khan fit after court-ordered exam, sent back to Adiala Jail
Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was transferred back to jail early Friday, hours after being taken to a private hospital for court-ordered medical checks, the government said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that Khan, Pakistan’s most popular politician, be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours for medical examination and treatment after his lawyers raised concerns about his health.
“A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist and a physician, conducted a detailed examination of him and declared him medically fit,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X.
“After the completion of this entire process, he was transferred back to Adiala Jail,” he added.
Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, a medical doctor, was also present during the examination, Tarar said.
Hundreds of police officers, some carrying sticks, were deployed near the hospital late Thursday, while roads leading to the facility were cordoned off ahead of Khan’s transfer.
Dozens of Khan’s supporters gathered outside the hospital.
The 73-year-old former prime minister received eye treatment at a hospital earlier this year. His family and lawyer said at the time that he had lost most of the vision in his right eye.
Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both sentenced to 17 years in prison late last year. Khan has faced multiple legal cases involving corruption and other charges, which he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have described as politically motivated.
His next court hearing is scheduled for September 16.
Khan served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022 before being removed in a no-confidence vote during a political crisis fuelled by tensions between his government and Pakistan’s military establishment.
His arrest in 2023 triggered nationwide protests, some of which turned violent and led to hundreds of arrests.