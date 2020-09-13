The victim's sixth husband filed a complaint in August stating that his wife was kidnapped

Police in Pakistan arrested a 22-year-old man on September 11 for allegedly murdering his sister after she married for the sixth time, as part of an ‘honour’ killing, in the province of Punjab.

Police in the city of Sargodha had launched an investigation into the alleged murder of 30-year-old Nighat Parveen after her sixth husband, Waseem Amjad, filed a complaint on August 17 with police stating that his wife had been kidnapped, local media reported.

Authorities were able to trace the location from the last call made from Parveen’s mobile phone to her parents' house.

After police interrogated the victim's parents, they claimed that she had gone to Islamabad with her friends, as per local media reports.

Later, the police started questioning Parveen’s 22-year-old brother Abdullah Hashim who allegedly confessed to murdering his sister.

Hashim allegedly told police that his sister had become “a source of disgrace” for the family for the past eight years. He added that people in the village had also started questioning the family's “honour” due to Parveen's “character”, Pakistani news outlets reported.

Police say Hashim confessed that when Parveen returned to her parents' home after getting married for the sixth time, he locked her in a room and shot her to death.

According to the police, the brother has been arrested and the weapon used to commit the crime has also been recovered. Police added that a case will be registered against the suspect and he will be presented in court soon, news outlets reported.