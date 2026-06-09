Pakistan: Punjab to roll out 10,000 e-bikes in Lahore to cut pollution

Government plans rental-based electric mobility network with 300 charging stations
LAHORE: The Punjab government in Pakistan has unveiled plans to introduce 10,000 electric bikes in Lahore as part of a large-scale initiative aimed at reducing air pollution, easing commuting costs and encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly transportation.
The project comes as authorities seek solutions to worsening air quality and rising fuel prices, which have increased the financial burden on daily commuters. Officials believe electric vehicles can play a key role in lowering carbon emissions while providing a cost-effective alternative to conventional petrol-powered transport.
Under the first phase of the programme, approximately 10,000 electric bikes will be made available on a rental basis across Lahore. To support the initiative, the government will establish 300 docking and charging stations at strategic locations throughout the city.
The stations are expected to improve connectivity between residential neighbourhoods, commercial districts and public transport hubs, making it easier for residents to complete short-distance journeys without relying on private vehicles or fuel-powered motorcycles.
The Punjab Housing Authority (PHA) will allocate land for the installation of the charging and docking facilities, providing the infrastructure needed to operate the service efficiently.
Officials say the initiative is expected to make a significant contribution to environmental protection efforts by reducing carbon emissions and helping combat Lahore’s persistent smog problem. Authorities estimate that the widespread adoption of electric bikes could prevent thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions annually, improving overall air quality in one of Pakistan’s most polluted cities.
The rental service is being developed as a modern and affordable transport solution for students, office workers and other commuters. Users will be able to locate, unlock and rent the electric bikes through a dedicated mobile application, offering a convenient alternative for daily travel.
While the government has outlined the broad framework of the project, key operational details are yet to be announced. Authorities have not disclosed the rental charges or clarified whether users will be billed on an hourly, daily or distance-based basis.