A youngster who got hit by a train while shooting a TikTok video in Pakistan’s Abbottabad city was arrested, on September 17.
The man named Umar Hayat was filming himself near the railway tracks at the Haripur station in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In the clip, Hayat can be seen posing beside the railway tracks while one of his friends was filming him. The video reportedly showed that he miscalculated the distance between him and the train and was hit by one of its handles on the back of his head, according to local media reports.
A video of the incident was uploaded on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok after which the police arrested him.
Railway police told local media, a case under Section 325 (attempt at suicide) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 122A1 of the Railways Act, 1980 has been registered against him.
TikTok’s community guidelines available on their website state: “We do not promote participation in activities that could lead to harm. We also do not permit users to encourage others to take part in dangerous activities. We do not allow content that promotes self-harm or suicide, but we do allow our users to share their experiences in order to raise awareness about these issues.”
Earlier on September 12, police in Pakistan arrested four men for showing off weapons and ammunition in videos they posted on TikTok.