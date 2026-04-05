Pakistan: FIA deploys AI system to track most wanted criminals in real time

At the heart of the reform is a revamped digital “red book”, a database of the country’s most wanted individuals, now enhanced with AI tools that can recreate current facial appearances using older photographs. The system can simulate changes such as ageing, hair loss, or facial hair, significantly improving identification accuracy.

The initiative, described as part of the agency’s broader digital transformation drive, will enable authorities to identify suspects even if they have altered their physical features over time.

The online 'red book' will be accessible to relevant FIA officials and the public, and will include comprehensive profiles of suspects. These profiles feature details such as family members, known associates, CNIC and passport information, phone numbers, distinguishing marks, bank account data, FIR records, and the status of court proceedings.

Despite its advantages, Abbasi acknowledged challenges such as data privacy concerns, imbalanced data sets, and the “black box” nature of some AI models. He stressed the need for hybrid approaches combining rule-based systems with advanced AI, alongside stronger encryption and explainable AI frameworks.

Addressing concerns over migrant boat tragedies, Dr Anwar said strict measures are being implemented to curb illegal migration and human smuggling. He highlighted strengthened legal frameworks and an ongoing crackdown against traffickers, adding that negligent officials are being held accountable.

The FIA chief also noted that internal accountability systems have already been digitised, including fact-finding inquiries and departmental proceedings, with further improvements planned. Meanwhile, the Centralised Immigration Monitoring and Control Centre at FIA headquarters is being upgraded and relocated to enhance operational capacity.

In a significant boost to anti-human trafficking efforts, the database will also document the modus operandi, operational areas, routes, and last known locations of traffickers. According to the FIA, at least 143 human smugglers currently wanted in various cases have been listed.

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