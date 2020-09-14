A couple arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 10-year-old girl, has confessed to luring minors in Karachi and taking them to remote areas in Sindh, police told local media on September 11.
The girl had gone missing from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) earlier, before police discovered she was kidnapped.
According to the police, the arrested man, Ghulam Rasool, would allegedly rape girls after kidnapping them. He and his wife were arrested during a raid at their house in Sindh’s Dhabeji district.
Besides the 10-year-old girl, police found another girl, also abducted from the same hospital, at the couple's house during the raid, according to Pakistani media reports.
The police said the couple revealed during investigation that they would look for girls from middle- and low-income backgrounds, and especially those whose families were seen taking free medicines at the hospital.
The police said they discovered obscene videos on the arrested couples' mobile phones and also evidence of them being involved in selling girls they had abducted, according to local media reports.
Further investigations are underway.