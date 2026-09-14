Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith weds financier Cameron O’Reilly in intimate family ceremony

Goldsmith and O’Reilly families celebrate new union at private, close-knit wedding
Dubai: Filmmaker, producer and Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith has officially tied the knot with financier Cameron O’Reilly in an intimate wedding surrounded by her nearest and dearest, as reported by Tatler.
The happy news was shared by the bride’s sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, who posted a photo on Instagram outside the venue alongside her husband—the bride’s brother, Ben Goldsmith, celebrating what she called a "happy day."
According to Tatler, the pair first connected through their shared work in film and documentary production before dating for just over a year. The couple, who were spotted together in the Royal Box at Wimbledon earlier this year, reportedly split their time between Goldsmith’s West London residence and O’Reilly’s home in Switzerland.
Goldsmith, the daughter of the late Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith, is an acclaimed producer and screenwriter. Her notable work includes Emmy-nominated productions such as The Clinton Affair and Impeachment: American Crime Story, as well as the 2022 film What’s Love Got to Do with It?, which won four National Film Awards UK. She was previously married to former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, with whom she has two sons.
O’Reilly, the son of the late international rugby player and media tycoon Sir Anthony O’Reilly, is an Oxford graduate who spent ten years at Independent News & Media before founding his own private equity fund in 2003.
The Goldsmith family, including Zac Goldsmith and 5 Hertford Street founder Robin Birley, have reportedly welcomed O’Reilly into the fold with open arms as the newlyweds begin their next chapter together.
In an earlier interview with Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor, Jemima (on call to promote her film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?) opened up about her evolving perspectives on modern romance, the dynamics of assisted unions, and the inspiration behind the film.
Reflecting on how media shapes expectations of romance, Goldsmith noted:
"My life has been ruined by romantic comedies... We have this illusion of love at first sight and this expectation of mythical, magical love which is unrealistic. Our rom-com is more pragmatic and has adopted the simmer-than-boil approach… I am both an incurable romantic and an incurable cynic – all rolled into one."
Having lived in Pakistan during her first marriage, Goldsmith gained a ringside view of family-arranged matches; a stark contrast to the dating struggles she witnessed among her peers upon returning to the UK.
"I reflected on my experience of seeing successful arranged marriages up close in my ex-husband’s family... Ours was the only non-arranged marriage in the family. I wondered at what point would you accept an arranged marriage. How much heartache and how many frogs do you have to kiss to get to the point where you go - ‘I messed up, so parents, now you have a go.’"
She also drew a firm line between coercive practices and guided introductions, advocating for the pragmatic logic of setup culture:
"I think there’s a real big difference between a forced marriage and an assisted marriage. Forced marriage is the other end of the spectrum and really has no place in the modern world. Whereas assisted marriage is where you are basically set up by the people who know you best and who hopefully love you the most. It’s not that different from your friends setting you up... Nowadays a random algorithm sets you up. So, you are better off being set up by your parents."