Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith weds financier Cameron O’Reilly in intimate family ceremony

According to Tatler, the pair first connected through their shared work in film and documentary production before dating for just over a year. The couple, who were spotted together in the Royal Box at Wimbledon earlier this year, reportedly split their time between Goldsmith’s West London residence and O’Reilly’s home in Switzerland.

"I think there’s a real big difference between a forced marriage and an assisted marriage. Forced marriage is the other end of the spectrum and really has no place in the modern world. Whereas assisted marriage is where you are basically set up by the people who know you best and who hopefully love you the most. It’s not that different from your friends setting you up... Nowadays a random algorithm sets you up. So, you are better off being set up by your parents."

"I reflected on my experience of seeing successful arranged marriages up close in my ex-husband’s family... Ours was the only non-arranged marriage in the family. I wondered at what point would you accept an arranged marriage. How much heartache and how many frogs do you have to kiss to get to the point where you go - ‘I messed up, so parents, now you have a go.’"

"My life has been ruined by romantic comedies... We have this illusion of love at first sight and this expectation of mythical, magical love which is unrealistic. Our rom-com is more pragmatic and has adopted the simmer-than-boil approach… I am both an incurable romantic and an incurable cynic – all rolled into one."

In an earlier interview with Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor, Jemima (on call to promote her film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?) opened up about her evolving perspectives on modern romance, the dynamics of assisted unions, and the inspiration behind the film.

Goldsmith, the daughter of the late Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith, is an acclaimed producer and screenwriter. Her notable work includes Emmy-nominated productions such as The Clinton Affair and Impeachment: American Crime Story, as well as the 2022 film What’s Love Got to Do with It?, which won four National Film Awards UK. She was previously married to former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, with whom she has two sons.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.