Green marries Red: Cameron Green ties the knot

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green weds long-time partner Emily Redwood
Green marries Red. Well, Redwood to be precise.
Australian cricket star Cameron Green has married his long time partner Emily Redwood, and cricket fans could hardly have asked for a better wedding headline.
The 27 year old all rounder married Emily on September 4 at Cottesloe Civic Centre Grounds in Perth, with the couple recently sharing photos from their special day on social media.
And naturally, their surnames have given cricket fans an easy bit of wordplay: Green marries Red.
Emily is a dietitian and PhD candidate. She and Green had been together for around five years before announcing their engagement in February 2025.
Green proposed during a trip to Yallingup in Western Australia.
Green is also a very familiar name to IPL fans.
Mumbai Indians bought the Australian for ₹17.5 crore ($1.83 million) ahead of IPL 2023, and he responded with 452 runs in 16 matches, including an unbeaten century, while also taking six wickets.
He moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2024 season, scoring 255 runs and taking 10 wickets.
After missing IPL 2025, Green returned in 2026 when Kolkata Knight Riders secured him for ₹25.20 crore ($2.63 million). He scored 322 runs and took seven wickets in 14 matches for KKR.
Overall, Green has played 43 IPL matches, scoring 1,029 runs at an average of 38.11 and a strike rate of 151.10. He has one century and four fifties, along with 23 wickets.
At international level, Green has played 39 Tests, scoring 1,920 runs and taking 39 wickets. He has also scored 946 runs in 37 ODIs, while in T20Is he has 638 runs from 28 matches.
But cricket can wait for a moment.
Green has finally married Red. Well, Redwood.