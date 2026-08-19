Imran Khan meets wife and sister for first time in nine months

Khan, founder of the PTI party, has been imprisoned at Adiala Jail since 2023
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan met his sister and wife at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for the first time in nine months after the apex court allowed weekly family meetings for the incarcerated leader amid concerns over his health.
Khan, the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been imprisoned at Adiala Jail since 2023 while facing several cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case.
Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi met him for the first time this year, with their meeting lasting around 15 minutes. Citing jail sources, a report in Pakistan media said the two met in the jail’s conference room and discussed Khan’s health and other matters.
Niazi also informed Khan about the Supreme Court’s earlier directive to transfer him to Shifa International Hospital for a medical examination, the sources said.
Khan’s other sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, as well as his cousin Qasim Zaman, were not permitted to meet him. Political leaders from the PTI were also barred from attending the meeting.
Meanwhile, Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also imprisoned at Adiala Jail, met her family separately on Tuesday.
Bushra Bibi also met her children, Musa and Mubashara Maneka, and her sister-in-law Mehrunnisa. Their meeting lasted around 40 minutes. Musa and Mubashara are Bushra Bibi’s children from her first marriage, which ended in divorce before she married Khan.