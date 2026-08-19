Explained: Google’s Pakistan office opens, with 960,000 jobs supported

Students in Pakistan will receive free one-year subscriptions to Google Gemini
Dubai: Google has opened its first office in Pakistan, deepening its decade-long investment in the country as the technology giant seeks to support Pakistan’s ambitions to become a $30 billion IT export hub.
The move will create more opportunities for its young workforce.
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the foundation plaque of Google’s Pakistan office in Islamabad, describing the development as a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation and a sign of the growing potential for cooperation with the global technology company.
The investment comes as Pakistan seeks to expand its technology sector, boost IT exports and equip its large young population with digital skills that can generate employment and connect local talent with global markets.
Speaking at the ceremony in Islamabad, Google Vice President Wilson L. White said the company had been investing in Pakistan for more than a decade and that the opening of the local office marked a significant new chapter in its engagement with the country.
White said Google’s activities had contributed more than Rs3.9 trillion to economic activity involving Pakistani businesses and households over the past 10 years, while supporting more than 960,000 jobs.
He stressed that the figures represented only the beginning of Google’s contribution to Pakistan.
“We are committed to Pakistan’s IT export goals,” White said, outlining three areas of focus: investment in Pakistani people, manufacturing and infrastructure linked to hardware exports, and local businesses.
Google said investment in people would remain central to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation.
White said the company had helped more than one million Pakistanis develop digital skills through its career certificate programmes and partnerships with schools and teachers.
The programmes are aimed at preparing young people for a rapidly changing digital economy, where skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other emerging technologies are increasingly important.
Google also announced that students across Pakistan will receive free one-year subscriptions to Google Gemini, with a formal announcement expected later this week.
The initiative is expected to give students greater access to AI tools as they develop skills for education, employment and entrepreneurship.
White said Google’s objectives were closely aligned with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambition to transform Pakistan into a $30 billion IT export hub.
The government sees the country’s large youth population as a major economic asset, particularly as demand for technology services, software development and digitally skilled workers continues to grow globally.
Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan was undergoing a major digital transformation across governance and other sectors, creating an opportunity to use technology to improve economic prospects for its young population.
He said the government would work to empower young Pakistanis with modern tools, technology and techniques and expressed hope that Google’s local presence would lead to broader cooperation and more investment.
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Google’s first office in Pakistan reflected growing international confidence in the country’s digital economy.
She said the government wanted to connect Pakistani talent with global opportunities while ensuring that digital transformation created more opportunities for young people, women, start-ups and businesses.
The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications will continue working with Google in areas including digital skills, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, education, innovation and entrepreneurship, she added.
Google’s expanded presence could give Pakistan greater access to technology, skills development and international business networks at a time when the country is seeking to increase IT exports and create jobs for its growing workforce.
Beyond the direct employment linked to the company’s operations and programmes, the technology giant’s investment in skills, local businesses and hardware-related infrastructure could help Pakistani companies and workers participate more effectively in global digital markets.
For Pakistan, the opening of the office therefore represents more than the arrival of a major global technology company. It signals an effort to build a broader digital ecosystem in which skills, investment, entrepreneurship and technology-driven employment can contribute to economic growth.
The prime minister said the occasion marked the beginning of a long-term partnership, expressing hope that the cooperation between Pakistan and Google would continue to expand in the years ahead.