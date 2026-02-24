GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan

Dubai’s Museum of the Future-inspired landmark in Pakistan

Photos and short videos on social media have fuelled widespread public interest

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
A combo image compares Dubai’s Museum of the Future with a Pakistan installation that has gone viral for its striking resemblance.
X and Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A newly installed structure in Pakistan’s Faisalabad has drawn widespread attention online after many noted its resemblance to Dubai’s famous Museum of the Future. Installed by the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) at the busy Allied Mor Triangle, the structure is part of efforts to enhance the city’s public spaces and urban appeal.

With its sleek, ring-shaped design and modern finish, the installation stands out from traditional roadside features and has quickly become a visual landmark for commuters and residents. Photos and short videos shared on social media have fuelled interest, with users highlighting its futuristic aesthetic and drawing comparisons with global architectural icons.

Officials say the installation is part of broader initiatives to beautify key intersections and introduce contemporary public art elements into the cityscape. The junction has recently undergone landscaping and lighting upgrades, helping transform it into a more visually engaging urban space.

Urban planners note that modern civic installations often reflect international design influences while adapting them to local contexts. Regardless of the comparisons, the structure has generated buzz and curiosity, with many residents stopping to photograph it as it emerges as one of Faisalabad’s newest attractions.

viral

