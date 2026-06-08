Luxury yacht engulfed by flames at Singapore Marina, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky

Sentosa Cove yacht inferno raises questions over safety, environmental impact
A luxury superyacht caught fire at a marina on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa on Sunday morning, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air and drawing crowds of onlookers as firefighters battled the blaze for hours.
The vessel, identified as the Eagle Wings III, a 112-foot (33.8-meter) superyacht berthed at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, erupted in flames at around 8 a.m. local time, according to local media and emergency services. Witnesses reported seeing a towering plume of smoke visible from surrounding neighborhoods and waterfront areas.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 8:10 a.m. and dispatched land-based firefighting crews, which arrived within seven minutes.
Firefighters immediately began directing water jets at the vessel, but the yacht started drifting away from its berth during the initial response, prompting authorities to deploy a marine firefighting vessel.
Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed the yacht fully engulfed in flames, with dense black smoke rising high above Sentosa Cove, one of Singapore's most exclusive waterfront districts. Some witnesses reported hearing small explosions as the fire spread through the vessel.
The yacht is operated by EagleWings Group and is marketed for private charters, corporate events and luxury cruises, with capacity for up to 50 guests. Charter listings describe the vessel as featuring multiple entertainment decks, dining facilities and a jacuzzi.
ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove said its emergency response team was activated immediately after smoke was detected from the vessel and that authorities were notified.
Marina management advised members and visitors to avoid the affected area while firefighting operations continued.
Authorities said the fire was eventually brought under control and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The incident occurred at one of Asia's premier yachting hubs, raising concerns about potential environmental impacts and damage to nearby vessels, although early reports indicated surrounding boats were not affected.