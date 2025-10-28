Fire erupts at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands

Blaze involved a plastic mat on the 55th floor of MBS Hotel Tower 3, put out by staff
A small fire erupted near the roof of Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday (October 28).
Local media the fire broke out "likely due to welding works", according to the Straits Times.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received the alert at around 3:40 pm for the incident at 1 Bayfront Avenue.
The blaze involved a plastic mat on the 55th floor of MBS Hotel Tower 3 and was put out by MBS staff using a hose reel prior to SCDF's arrival.
No injuries were reported.
An MBS spokesperson described the fire as "minor" and noted it occurred in an area inaccessible to guests.
“We are cooperating fully with authorities in investigating the incident,” the spokesperson said.
MBS confirmed that business operations remained unaffected.
