Woman IPS officer raids Hyderabad pub, uncovers alleged sex racket

Nine staff members, including four women, taken into custody
Dubai: A surprise late-night raid led by a young IPS officer has exposed alleged immoral activities and multiple regulatory violations at a popular pub in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area, according to NDTV.
The operation was led by DCP Kukatpally Riti Raj, a 2018-batch IPS officer of the Telangana cadre, who personally conducted a discreet verification exercise before raiding Kings and Queens Pub, also known as Club Masti, in the early hours of Sunday.
Police said the action was launched following credible intelligence about suspicious activities at the establishment.
According to investigators, the pub was allegedly facilitating solicitation and prostitution. Authorities also found that adequate measures were not in place to prevent minors from entering the liquor-serving premises.
The establishment was further accused of operating beyond permitted hours, serving food and alcohol in violation of regulations and functioning without a valid police No Objection Certificate (NOC).
Police said preliminary findings indicated that women were allegedly being used to attract male customers and encourage inflated spending.
Investigators also suspect the management of facilitating immoral activities and procuring women for customers.
During the raid, nine staff members — four women and five men — were taken into custody and shifted to KPHB Police Station for further legal proceedings.
Police records show the pub had previously been booked in several criminal cases during 2025. Despite earlier action, authorities allege that violations continued.
A fresh case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Further investigations are underway.
According to NDTV, Riti Raj studied at Delhi Public School, Patna, before graduating from the National Law University, Delhi, in 2016. She joined the Indian Police Service in 2018 and has served in several key assignments, including Cyber Crimes and the Madhapur Zone of Cyberabad Police.
She is currently serving as DCP Kukatpally and is also heading a Special Investigation Team probe involving Bandi Bhageerath Sai, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.