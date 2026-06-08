Woman IPS officer raids Hyderabad pub, uncovers alleged sex racket

The operation was led by DCP Kukatpally Riti Raj, a 2018-batch IPS officer of the Telangana cadre, who personally conducted a discreet verification exercise before raiding Kings and Queens Pub, also known as Club Masti, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to investigators, the pub was allegedly facilitating solicitation and prostitution. Authorities also found that adequate measures were not in place to prevent minors from entering the liquor-serving premises.

During the raid, nine staff members — four women and five men — were taken into custody and shifted to KPHB Police Station for further legal proceedings.

According to NDTV, Riti Raj studied at Delhi Public School, Patna, before graduating from the National Law University, Delhi, in 2016. She joined the Indian Police Service in 2018 and has served in several key assignments, including Cyber Crimes and the Madhapur Zone of Cyberabad Police.

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