India: Top Hyderabad woman cop goes undercover — is harassed within minutes

Standing alone in plain clothes at a bus stop in Dilsukhnagar shortly after midnight on May 2, the senior IPS officer was approached repeatedly by men within minutes. Some allegedly passed vulgar remarks, others tried to engage her, while several were reportedly drunk or under the influence of narcotics, according to police officials.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.