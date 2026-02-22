GOLD/FOREX
Who was Aalin Sherin Abraham, Kerala’s youngest organ donor?

Modi pays tribute to infant, calling her parents’ decision deeply inspiring

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
IANS

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Aalin Sherin Abraham, the 10-month-old infant from Kerala who became the state’s youngest organ donor, describing her parents’ decision as an act of extraordinary courage and compassion.

Speaking during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister reflected on the tragedy that cut short the life of the infant and the profound impact of her family’s choice.

“Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a tiny girl from Kerala. She was gone at just 10 months old,” Modi said. “Imagine — she had a whole life ahead of her, and it suddenly ended. So many dreams and joys remained unfulfilled.”

Acknowledging the depth of the family’s grief, he added, “The pain her parents must be going through cannot be expressed in words.”

Yet even amid that devastating loss, Modi said, Aalin’s parents made a decision that moved the nation.

“Even amidst such deep sorrow, Aalin’s father Arun Abraham and mother Sherin Ann John decided to donate her organs. This single decision has filled every citizen’s heart with respect,” the Prime Minister said.

Youngest organ donor, greatest legacy

Aalin Sherin Abraham, a resident of Mallappally in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, suffered critical injuries in a road accident on February 5 while travelling with her mother and grandparents near Kottayam.

Despite intensive medical intervention, the infant was declared brain dead on February 12.

In a decision that drew widespread admiration, her parents consented to organ donation — making Aalin the youngest organ donor in Kerala’s history.

Medical authorities said her donated organs, including her liver, kidneys, heart valve and corneas, helped multiple recipients, many of them children.

In one of the most poignant outcomes, her liver was transplanted into a six-month-old baby, offering the child a renewed chance at life. Her kidneys were allocated to another child, while other donated tissues were also successfully transplanted.

The complex donation and allocation process was coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), which ensured swift transport and surgical procedures across hospitals.

A story that touched the nation

Prime Minister Modi said the infant’s story reflects the growing awareness around organ donation in India and the power of individual choices.

“There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone through organ donation,” he said. “This single decision shows how big their thinking is and how vast their character is.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the donation as “noble,” while Health Minister Veena George praised the family’s strength and humanity during an unimaginably painful moment.

Aalin was laid to rest with state honours — a rare recognition that underscored the emotional impact of her parents’ decision.

Compassion beyond tragedy

Though her life was brief, Aalin Sherin Abraham’s legacy now lives on through the lives she helped save, with leaders and citizens alike remembering her as a symbol of generosity born from grief.

“Their decision has touched countless hearts and given hope to others,” Modi said.

-- With IANS inputs

