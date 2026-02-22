Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Aalin Sherin Abraham, the 10-month-old infant from Kerala who became the state’s youngest organ donor, describing her parents’ decision as an act of extraordinary courage and compassion.

Speaking during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister reflected on the tragedy that cut short the life of the infant and the profound impact of her family’s choice.

“Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a tiny girl from Kerala. She was gone at just 10 months old ,” Modi said. “Imagine — she had a whole life ahead of her, and it suddenly ended. So many dreams and joys remained unfulfilled.”

In one of the most poignant outcomes, her liver was transplanted into a six-month-old baby, offering the child a renewed chance at life. Her kidneys were allocated to another child, while other donated tissues were also successfully transplanted.

“There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone through organ donation,” he said. “This single decision shows how big their thinking is and how vast their character is.”

Though her life was brief, Aalin Sherin Abraham’s legacy now lives on through the lives she helped save, with leaders and citizens alike remembering her as a symbol of generosity born from grief.

