Two teenage girls found dead at Sports Authority Of India hostel in Kerala: Reports

The young girls were training in sports at Kerala's Kollam district

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Stock crime scene
Stock crime scene
Shutterstock

Dubai: Two teenage girls who were training in Sports Authority Of India hostel in Kollam in Kerala was found hanging, according to a report in English Mathrubhumi.

The girls, in the same news report, were identified as Sandra (17) of Kozhikode district and Vyshnavi (15) of Thiruvananthapuram district.

Police told the local media that Sandra was reportedly studying in grade 12 and training in athletics, while Vyshnavi was a grade 10 student training for Kabbadi. Police told media that no suicide note was found.

Investigation are still on and the bodies will be handed over to families after the post-mortem. The authorities are currently speaking to the students and wardens at the hostel.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
