New fathers in Tamil Nadu get dedicated leave to support families during childbirth
Tamil Nadu has introduced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees for the first time, allowing new fathers to support their wives during childbirth and take part in caring for their newborn
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the decision on Thursday, November 26, following requests from male government employees seeking dedicated leave around the birth of a child.
Under the new provision, eligible male employees can take 15 days of paternity leave either up to 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months of the child's birth.
In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu government said the period surrounding childbirth was particularly important for both the mother and the newborn. It noted that fathers play an important role in providing physical and emotional support to mothers while sharing early childcare responsibilities.
The government said introducing paternity leave would encourage fathers to take on more family responsibilities and support the well-being of mothers and children.
The announcement comes as Tamil Nadu provides extended maternity benefits to its women government employees. Eligible women employees can avail themselves of up to 365 days of maternity leave.
In August, the state government extended the eligibility for 365 days of maternity leave to women employees with fewer than three surviving children. Those with three or more surviving children are entitled to up to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay, under the amended rules.
Tamil Nadu's maternity leave provision has expanded considerably over the years. The original 90-day entitlement was increased to six months in 2011, extended to nine months in 2016 and subsequently raised to 365 days in July 2021.
The latest decision introduces a separate paternity leave benefit for male employees, recognising the father's role during pregnancy, childbirth and the early months of a child's life.
The move also brings Tamil Nadu into a group of Indian states, including Kerala, Sikkim and Haryana, that provide paternity leave to their government employee.
With inputs from Agencies