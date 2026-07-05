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Stunning ride: Viral clip shows India's Vande Bharat braving flooded Mumbai tracks

High-speed train’s dramatic ride through waterlogged route divides netizens online

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Vande Bharat powers through flooded tracks as Mumbai reels under red alert rains
Vande Bharat powers through flooded tracks as Mumbai reels under red alert rains

A viral video showing the Vande Bharat Express gliding through heavily waterlogged railway tracks near Mumbai’s Kanjur Marg has captured widespread attention online, highlighting both the intensity of the ongoing monsoon and the resilience of India’s high-speed rail network.

The footage captures the semi-high-speed train steadily passing through rain-submerged tracks, sending up splashes of water on both sides. The dramatic visuals have been widely shared online, drawing both admiration and concern from netizens.

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While many were impressed by the train’s smooth passage through submerged tracks, others raised concerns over severe waterlogging across the city’s transport infrastructure as relentless rains continue to disrupt normal life in Mumbai.

Red alert as heavy rain batters Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad district following intense rainfall since Saturday night.

Some areas in Mumbai have recorded 250–300 mm of rainfall in just 23 hours, with forecasts indicating continued moderate to heavy showers in the coming days.

Monsoon chaos

Persistent rainfall has led to widespread waterlogging across Mumbai, affecting roads, railway tracks, and low-lying areas.

Several suburban routes, including key stretches, have turned hazardous with potholes hidden beneath stagnant water, raising safety concerns for commuters. 

Netizens react: Admiration and concern

Social media users reacted strongly to the viral video. While many praised the engineering of the Vande Bharat Express, others flagged concerns over severe water accumulation on railway tracks.

Some users highlighted the risks posed by water flowing over bridges, warning of potential dangers for vehicles and transport systems during extreme rainfall. 

Rail services continue amid challenging conditions

Despite the adverse weather, railway operations have continued with caution. Officials are closely monitoring conditions to ensure passenger safety and minimise disruption.

Authorities have not reported any operational issues linked to the viral video. 

Monsoon impact sparks wider concerns

According to IMD forecasts, widespread rainfall is expected across Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and parts of Gujarat and Saurashtra in the coming days.

Meanwhile, commuters across Mumbai continue to report difficulties, with concerns over road safety and infrastructure resilience growing as monsoon intensity rises.

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