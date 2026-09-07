‘Students are the future’: Delhi MCD under court fire, probe ordered into building collapse that killed 7

Dubai: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a high-level investigation into the collapse of a five-storey building housing students in the capital, as the death toll rose to seven and authorities arrested the building’s owner and suspended five civic officials, Indian media reported.

The court came down heavily on the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the collapse in Satya Niketan, saying a system that endangered the lives of students could not be accepted.

“A large number of students come to Delhi from outside for their studies. They are the future of the country,” the court observed, describing conditions in some of the places where they are forced to live as “pathetic”.

The judges said responsibility could not rest solely with the owner of the paying guest accommodation, stressing that civic authorities were also responsible for ensuring buildings complied with safety regulations and approved plans.

The court directed the MCD to determine whether the collapsed building had valid permissions and complied with building bylaws, identify officials responsible for any lapses and spell out what action would be taken against them.

It also ordered inspections of PG accommodations under the civic body’s jurisdiction and sought a report within a week on their compliance with sanctioned plans and building regulations, as well as the number of students living in them.

Delhi University was asked to provide details of the number of students from outside the city studying at its colleges and the hostel accommodation available to them.

Meanwhile, police arrested building owner Hariram Bansal in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, after he allegedly fled following the collapse. A Look Out Circular had been issued against him, according to Indian media reports.

MCD Commissioner Sanjiv Khirwar said there was no confirmation yet that construction work had been under way at the building. However, officials had been suspended following allegations by local residents and an inquiry into reports of work in the basement.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.