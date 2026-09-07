‘Students are the future’: Delhi MCD under court fire, probe ordered into building collapse that killed 7

Owner arrested, 5 civic officials suspended as court orders inspection of student PGs
Dubai: The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a high-level investigation into the collapse of a five-storey building housing students in the capital, as the death toll rose to seven and authorities arrested the building’s owner and suspended five civic officials, Indian media reported.
The court came down heavily on the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the collapse in Satya Niketan, saying a system that endangered the lives of students could not be accepted.
“A large number of students come to Delhi from outside for their studies. They are the future of the country,” the court observed, describing conditions in some of the places where they are forced to live as “pathetic”.
The judges said responsibility could not rest solely with the owner of the paying guest accommodation, stressing that civic authorities were also responsible for ensuring buildings complied with safety regulations and approved plans.
The court directed the MCD to determine whether the collapsed building had valid permissions and complied with building bylaws, identify officials responsible for any lapses and spell out what action would be taken against them.
It also ordered inspections of PG accommodations under the civic body’s jurisdiction and sought a report within a week on their compliance with sanctioned plans and building regulations, as well as the number of students living in them.
The Delhi government was told to increase hostel facilities, with the court observing that investing in student accommodation was an investment in their future.
Delhi University was asked to provide details of the number of students from outside the city studying at its colleges and the hostel accommodation available to them.
Notices were issued to Delhi University, the MCD, National Human Rights Commission, Delhi and central governments and Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, police arrested building owner Hariram Bansal in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, after he allegedly fled following the collapse. A Look Out Circular had been issued against him, according to Indian media reports.
Five MCD South Zone officials were also suspended with immediate effect pending an inquiry.
They include Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer Ashish Kumar.
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the suspensions were intended to send a strong message that lapses would not be tolerated.
MCD Commissioner Sanjiv Khirwar said there was no confirmation yet that construction work had been under way at the building. However, officials had been suspended following allegations by local residents and an inquiry into reports of work in the basement.
Delhi Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said rescuers had recovered 13 people from the rubble, seven of whom had died. Six others were undergoing treatment.
Rescue operations at the site concluded after multiple agencies worked through the night to evacuate people trapped under the debris.
The High Court also expressed concern about the rescue operation and said it needed to be more effective.
The court stressed that student safety could not be compromised and called for clear regulations governing PG accommodation in the capital.