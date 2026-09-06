PM Modi expresses grief over loss of life in Delhi building collapse

Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of life in a building collapse in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan, assuring that the authorities involved in relief work at the tragedy site are doing their best to assist victims.
In a post on X, the PMO said, “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap: PM @narendramodi.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the police commissioner and NDRF chief to take stock of the ground situation. He also called off his scheduled events in Goa after the news of the Delhi tragedy broke out.
The Home Minister said that all the agencies are acting in close co-ordination to provide medical assistance to all those injured in the unfortunate mishap.
Taking to X, the Home Minister said: "Deeply distressed by the collapse of a building at Satya Niketan in Delhi. Spoke with the Chief Minister, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and the Director General, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground."
"The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," HM Shah said
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin also expressed distress over the building collapse and spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about relief work.
In a message on social media platform X, Nabin said, "The tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan is deeply concerning. Spoke with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ji to assess the situation."
"Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing, with all possible efforts being made to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured. Praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected in this difficult hour," he added.
Earlier, Delhi Police said that the building was 40-50 years old, comprising a basement and five upper floors, and was used as a PG accommodation for students.
Repair work was underway in the basement when the incident occurred. At least one person was killed, and six were rescued by the first responders.