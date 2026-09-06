Six-storey building collapses in Delhi: Students call for help from rubble as rescuers race to find survivors

Delhi Police confirmed that at least two people had been rescued, while other media reports put the number pulled from the debris at six. Authorities had not confirmed how many people remained trapped.

Witness accounts suggested the number inside could be substantial, although estimates varied widely and could not immediately be verified. One eyewitness said as many as 50 students may have been in the building because it was a Sunday, while another local estimated that 20 to 30 could be trapped.

There were conflicting initial reports about the exact time of the collapse, with officials cited as saying it occurred around 1.30pm while some local accounts placed it earlier.

At least 12 fire tenders were sent to the scene, while an excavator was deployed to remove concrete slabs and girders. Disaster response teams, Delhi Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were involved in the operation.

“Students are trapped underneath the debris, that is clear,” he said, while cautioning that it was too early to establish an exact number.

“Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families,” she said, adding that all agencies were working together and the situation was being closely monitored.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.