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Italy deports Moldovan trap artist over highway video

Artist loses Italian permit, deported after filming video on blocked road

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AFP
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According to Italian media reports, the musician Bratan is 32 years old and has lived in Italy since he was 17.
According to Italian media reports, the musician Bratan is 32 years old and has lived in Italy since he was 17.
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Rome: Italy has deported a Moldovan trap music artist called Bratan for allegedly blocking a major highway near Milan to film a music video, the interior minister said on Sunday.

The incident happened this month when the musician, whose real name is Nicolae Novacenko, blocked the road by riding on his motorcycle with a group of around 30 people. The video was posted on his Instagram page.

"In light of the threat he poses to public safety, his residence permit was revoked and he was put on the first flight back to his country of origin," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on X.

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According to Italian media reports, the musician is 32 years old and has lived in Italy since he was 17. He has a partner and a one-year-old child.

Italy's hard-right government has been toughening its rhetoric on security and immigration as it gears up for elections next year in which it faces a major challenge from a far-right party that is rising in the polls.

The party, National Future, which is led by ex-general Roberto Vannacci, has called for all irregular migrants and any immigrants who commit crimes to be deported.

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