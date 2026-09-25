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Kathakali brings colour, drama and tradition to Chennai

One of Kathakali’s most distinctive features is its elaborate makeup.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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An artist performs Kathakali, a traditional form of classical Indian dance, during a show at a cultural festival in Chennai on September 18, 2025.
An artist performs Kathakali, a traditional form of classical Indian dance, during a show at a cultural festival in Chennai on September 18, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Chennai witnessed a vibrant display of Indian classical performing arts as an artist performed Kathakali during an annual festival celebrating the traditional dance-drama form.

The performance featured Kathakali’s signature combination of elaborate costumes, intricate makeup, expressive facial movements and powerful gestures. The highly stylised art form uses body movements and hand gestures, known as mudras, to communicate characters, emotions and elements of the story.

Kathakali originated in Kerala and has evolved over centuries into one of India’s most recognisable traditional performance forms. Performances traditionally draw on stories from Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as other classical works.

One of Kathakali’s most distinctive features is its elaborate makeup. Different colours and patterns help identify the nature and characteristics of performers, while large headgear and richly decorated costumes add to the dramatic visual effect.

Music and percussion are also central to a Kathakali performance. Singers narrate the story while performers interpret the action through carefully controlled movements and expressions.

The demanding art requires years of specialised training, particularly in facial expressions, eye movements, physical control and rhythmic coordination. Festivals such as this help preserve Kathakali while introducing its rich artistic traditions to new audiences.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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