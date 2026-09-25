One of Kathakali’s most distinctive features is its elaborate makeup.
Dubai: Chennai witnessed a vibrant display of Indian classical performing arts as an artist performed Kathakali during an annual festival celebrating the traditional dance-drama form.
The performance featured Kathakali’s signature combination of elaborate costumes, intricate makeup, expressive facial movements and powerful gestures. The highly stylised art form uses body movements and hand gestures, known as mudras, to communicate characters, emotions and elements of the story.
Kathakali originated in Kerala and has evolved over centuries into one of India’s most recognisable traditional performance forms. Performances traditionally draw on stories from Hindu epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as other classical works.
One of Kathakali’s most distinctive features is its elaborate makeup. Different colours and patterns help identify the nature and characteristics of performers, while large headgear and richly decorated costumes add to the dramatic visual effect.
Music and percussion are also central to a Kathakali performance. Singers narrate the story while performers interpret the action through carefully controlled movements and expressions.
The demanding art requires years of specialised training, particularly in facial expressions, eye movements, physical control and rhythmic coordination. Festivals such as this help preserve Kathakali while introducing its rich artistic traditions to new audiences.