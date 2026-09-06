Delhi student housing collapse during repairs kills 3

New Delhi: At least three people were killed, two were in critical condition and several others were feared trapped after a six-storey building housing students collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday afternoon.

Repair work was under way in the basement when the building came down, police said, providing the first indication of circumstances that investigators are likely to examine as they seek to establish the cause.

One eyewitness estimated that as many as 50 students may have been inside when the building collapsed, many of them staying in because it was Sunday. Authorities, however, have not confirmed how many people remain trapped.

At least 12 fire tenders were deployed along with teams from Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Excavators and other heavy machinery were being used to remove concrete slabs and girders.

The collapse has also triggered political accusations, with AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleging corruption in municipal building oversight. There has so far been no official finding linking the collapse to corruption or establishing its cause.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Police Commissioner and the NDRF chief to take stock of the rescue operation. Shah, who cancelled his scheduled engagements in Goa following the tragedy, said agencies were working in close coordination and the injured were receiving medical assistance.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the collapse as “heartbreaking and alarming” and called for every effort to reach those trapped. He also raised concerns over the shortage of university hostels, saying students were being forced to live in overcrowded paying guest accommodation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.