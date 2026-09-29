The incident has also raised concerns about development and habitat loss
A 60-year-old man was killed in a suspected wild elephant attack during his morning walk in Bengaluru on Monday, as the incident renewed concerns over shrinking wildlife habitats and increasing human-elephant conflict.
The victim, identified as Nagaraj, a resident of Anchepalya, was attacked at around 5.30 am near Doddabele, off Mysuru Road and behind Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
CCTV footage from the area showed a wild elephant moving along a road at around 5.11 am. Another jogger was reportedly seen narrowly escaping the animal moments before the fatal encounter, drawing widespread attention online.
Forest officials suspect the elephant strayed from the Bannerghatta forest region and moved about 5km into the populated area. Officials said elephant movement through the wider region is not new, although sightings this close to the city are rare.
The incident has also raised concerns about development and habitat loss. Elephants have historically used the stretch between Pattanagere and BM Kaval, while residential and other developments have expanded around forested areas. Residents have also reported previous elephant sightings near residential complexes.
Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said elephants had been moving through the area following the construction of a new road. The Forest Department has launched a special operation to locate and capture the elephant and prevent it from moving further into populated areas.
Around 100 forest personnel have been deployed, with teams from Ramanagara, Bannerghatta and Bengaluru involved in the search. Drones are being used to track the animal, while trained elephants from the Dubare camp are being brought in to assist with the capture operation.
Officials have advised residents in the affected area to avoid venturing out alone, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours, until the elephant is located. The Karnataka government has also announced Rs20 lakh in compensation for Nagaraj's family.
The incident has brought renewed focus on how Bengaluru's rapid expansion is intersecting with traditional wildlife movement routes, raising questions about how people and elephants can safely share increasingly crowded spaces.
With inputs from Agencies