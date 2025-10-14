Shock in Haryana as second officer dies amid IPS officer suicide probe

Amid probe into IPS officer’s death, investigating cop Sandeep Lathar also dies by suicide
Dubai: The ongoing controversy surrounding the death of senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has taken a tragic new turn after investigating officer Sandeep Lathar also died by suicide in Rohtak on Tuesday.
According to police officials, Lathar, who was probing corruption allegations linked to ADGP Puran Kumar, ended his life using his service revolver, leaving behind a three-page note and a recorded video. The note reportedly contained references to the late ADGP and his alleged misconduct.
Kumar, an Additional Director General of Police, was found dead in Chandigarh on October 7. His wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, had alleged that her husband faced harassment from senior officers and sought the registration of an FIR naming those responsible. Following her appeal, Chandigarh Police registered a case based on the “final note” left by Kumar.
In a related development, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave, with Om Parkash Singh given temporary charge as the state’s top police officer. The state government has maintained that a fair investigation is underway, while Kumar’s family continues to demand arrests before allowing the autopsy.
Eight days after the incident, Kumar’s body remains in a mortuary as discussions between his family and the authorities continue.
Describing the situation as “a tragedy that must not be politicised,” opposition leader Rahul Gandhi met the bereaved family and urged both the Prime Minister and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to ensure justice and transparency in the probe.
Both deaths have sparked calls for systemic reform and psychological support mechanisms within the police force to prevent further tragedies.
With inputs from IANS
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox