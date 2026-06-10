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Shigella alert in Kerala: Child’s death raises concern; symptoms, risks and prevention

High alert in Kerala as Shigella spreads: All about the highly contagious infection

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Kerala on high alert as shigella outbreak spreads among schoolchildren
Kerala on high alert as shigella outbreak spreads among schoolchildren

Kerala is witnessing a shigella outbreak that has affected schoolchildren across multiple districts, prompting intensified surveillance by health authorities.

The situation escalated after a four-year-old girl from Kozhikode died due to the infection, the state’s first reported fatality linked to shigella.

Health officials have since stepped up monitoring in schools, tested multiple samples and expanded surveillance to new clusters as cases continue to emerge.

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Over 800 households under surveillance in Wayanad

According to Manorama News, more than 800 households and 13 institutions in Wayanad are under monitoring after a Shigella outbreak. One more student sample from Koliyadi tested positive, with several results awaited.

Students with symptoms are being treated under protocol, while linked schools and workplaces are also under surveillance.

Health alert as minister reviews situation

As per the report, the Health Minister visited Sulthan Bathery Hospital to meet patients and review the situation with officials.

Authorities warned of potential secondary infections following a rise in cases among parents, describing this week as critical. They emphasised strict hygiene and frequent handwashing to prevent contact-based transmission.

Rising cases and containment steps

Hospitals reported 68 inpatients and 443 total treatments since the outbreak began, amid rising concern among parents. Officials noted likely contact transmission in some cases.

A large-scale cleaning drive has been announced, including chlorination of wells and disinfection of water sources in schools, Manoraa News reported.

What is shigella infection

Shigella is a group of bacteria that causes shigellosis, an intestinal infection that spreads through the faecal–oral route.

It is highly contagious, requiring only a small number of bacteria to cause illness, making it easy to spread in schools, households and areas with poor sanitation.

The infection typically spreads through contaminated food, water, surfaces or unwashed hands.

Symptoms to watch out for

Shigellosis usually develops within one to three days of exposure. Common symptoms include:

  • Diarrhoea

  • Fever

  • Stomach cramps

  • Abdominal pain

  • Nausea and vomiting

In some cases, diarrhoea may contain blood or mucus. Children are particularly vulnerable due to the risk of rapid dehydration.

Warning signs include dry mouth, sunken eyes, fatigue and reduced urination.

Who is most at risk

While anyone can be infected, severe illness is more likely in:

  • Children under five

  • Elderly individuals

  • People with weakened immunity

  • Cancer patients

  • Communities with poor sanitation or overcrowding

Schools and daycare centres often act as transmission hotspots.

Why shigella can become dangerous

Most patients recover within a week, but complications can develop if treatment is delayed. These include:

  • Severe dehydration

  • Electrolyte imbalance

  • Intestinal inflammation

  • Hospitalisation in serious cases

  • Rarely, death

Experts stress that infants, older adults and immunocompromised individuals are most vulnerable.

How it is treated

Treatment focuses on preventing dehydration through oral rehydration solutions and fluid intake. Rest and monitoring are essential.

In severe cases, antibiotics may be prescribed based on laboratory tests. Doctors warn against self-medication and unsupervised use of anti-diarrhoeal drugs.

Kerala’s response and surveillance measures

Health authorities have intensified inspections and surveillance across districts. Key developments include:

  • More than 800 households and 13 institutions under surveillance

  • Over 126 confirmed cases reported in recent weeks

  • Food safety inspections at hotels and eateries with penalties issued for violations

  • Water sources and schools under active monitoring

Officials are also tracking contacts and treating symptomatic students under standard protocols.

District-wise monitoring

Kozhikode remains the primary focus after the fatal case was reported.

In Wayanad, two students tested positive, triggering contact tracing. In Sulthan Bathery, more than 160 children reported stomach-related illness, though not yet linked to shigella.

Prevention and public health advice

Authorities have urged strict hygiene measures, including:

  • Drinking only boiled or treated water

  • Washing hands with soap regularly

  • Proper food hygiene and cooking practices

  • Cleaning and chlorinating water storage sources

  • Avoiding self-medication and seeking timely treatment

Why prevention matters now

Shigella spreads rapidly in communities where sanitation and hygiene practices are weak. Health officials say early detection, isolation of symptomatic cases and public awareness are key to containing outbreaks in schools and communities.

With inputs from Agencies

Related Topics:
keralaindiaHealth

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