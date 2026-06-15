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Shigella outbreak in Kerala: Seven-year-old dies, fourth death this year

Kerala records fourth shigella death as seven-year-old boy succumbs

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Shigella outbreak: Kerala health officials on alert as shigella infections climb, infants among critical
Shigella outbreak: Kerala health officials on alert as shigella infections climb, infants among critical

A seven-year-old boy from Kodur in Malappuram district has died of shigellosis while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, marking Kerala’s fourth shigella-related death this year.

According to media reports, the child, identified as Arjav, a Class II student of Malappuram AUP School, was admitted on June 12 with fever and severe diarrhoea. His condition deteriorated rapidly despite intensive care, and he died on Monday morning.

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Condition worsened despite treatment

Health officials confirmed that the child had been diagnosed with a Shigella infection after admission. Despite medical intervention at the government medical college hospital, his condition continued to worsen.

Officials said this is the fourth shigella-linked death reported in the state this year, and the third in June alone.

Other patients under treatment

A one-year-old child currently undergoing treatment for shigella infection at the ICU of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital remains in critical condition.

Rising cases across the state

Health department data shows 135 confirmed shigellosis cases across Kerala since January, with Kozhikode accounting for 68 cases.

In June alone, 62 confirmed cases and 17 suspected infections have been reported. Officials also confirmed three new cases on June 14.

Earlier deaths reported this year

Other shigella-related deaths in Kerala this year include:

  • 59-year-old woman from Keezhattur, Malappuram, who died on June 9

  • 4-year-old child from Kozhikode who died on June 6

  • 3-year-old girl from Anakuzhikkara, Kozhikode, who died in March

Health advisory and precautions

Health authorities have intensified surveillance in Malappuram following the latest fatality and urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices, consume safe drinking water, and seek immediate medical care if symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, or blood in stools appear.

What is shigella infection

Shigella bacteria cause shigellosis, an intestinal infection that leads to diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. It spreads mainly through contaminated food, unsafe water, and close contact with infected individuals.

While often mild, the infection can become severe in vulnerable patients or those with underlying health conditions.

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