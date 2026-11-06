Seven killed as speeding truck runs over villagers in Jharkhand

A speeding trailer allegedly hit people gathered to help a scooter accident victim
Khunti: Anger erupted among villagers in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Friday morning after seven people were killed in a tragic road accident in Karra.
Enraged residents blocked the main road near the Karra railway crossing by burning tyres, bringing vehicular movement to a complete halt.
The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the trailer truck driver responsible for the accident, government jobs for the families of the deceased, and adequate compensation for the victims' kin.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday near the Jone-Ludru turn on the Karra-Torpa main road. A scooter had met with an accident, prompting local residents to gather along the roadside to assist the rider. During this time, an 18-wheeler trailer truck speeding from the Torpa side allegedly ran over the people standing there.
Six people died on the spot, while a 12-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Khunti Sadar Hospital. A young girl was also injured in the accident.
On Friday morning, villagers launched a protest by burning tyres near the Karra railway crossing. They claimed that poor visibility and the condition of the road at the Jone-Ludru turn significantly increase the risk of accidents. Despite this, heavy vehicles frequently pass through the area at high speeds. The protesters also demanded stronger road safety measures at the accident-prone stretch.
Following information about the road blockade, police and administrative officials reached the spot and held talks with the demonstrators in an effort to restore normalcy. Authorities assured the protesters that all possible assistance and compensation would be provided to the affected families in accordance with government provisions.
Additional police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure amid rising tensions.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a post on X, he said: “The heartbreaking news of seven people losing their lives in a road accident in Karra, Khunti, has deeply saddened me.”
“My deepest condolences go out to all the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident who are receiving treatment,” he added.