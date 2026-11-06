11 killed, 33 injured as bus crashes into truck in Pakistan

The passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Kasur when it crashed on Depalpur Road
Islamabad: As many as 11 people were killed, and 33 others were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck near Pakpattan in Pakistan's Punjab province, local media reported on Friday.
Rescue 1122 said that 11 people died in the collision between a truck and a passenger bus. It further mentioned that eight people suffered minor injuries, while 25 others were taken to the hospital in Pakpattan, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.
The accident took place on Depalpur Road when a passenger bus was heading from Multan to Kasur, and a truck was coming in the opposite direction, according to the district administration's press release.
The rescue operation conducted for three hours involved cranes and other heavy machinery to extract people trapped in the wreckage.
As many as 464 people were killed, and 23,543 others were seriously injured in 44,797 road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province in October. Nearly three-quarters of the road accidents involved motorcycles, local media reported, citing rescue authorities.
The statistics were shared during a monthly review of the emergency operational performance of Rescue 1122 districts in Punjab. Rescue teams responded to 231,056 emergencies and saved 233,210 people during October, according to the department, Pakistan-based another daily The Express Tribune reported.