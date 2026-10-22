Pakistan: Why has Punjab banned smart glasses?

Camera-equipped ‘spy’ glasses and hidden recording devices banned over privacy concerns
Dubai: People in Pakistan’s Punjab province have been banned from wearing camera-enabled smart glasses and using miniature cameras disguised as everyday objects for 30 days, as authorities move to prevent secret recordings, harassment and violations of privacy.
The restriction, which also prohibits the sale of such devices in shops and online, has been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to strictly enforce the ban amid growing concerns about the misuse of hidden cameras, particularly against women and children.
According to an order issued by the Punjab Home Department on Tuesday, the restrictions took effect immediately and will remain in force for 30 days unless withdrawn earlier, Geo News reported.
What devices are banned?
The order prohibits the wearing or operation of camera-enabled smart glasses with hidden recording capabilities, as well as miniature cameras concealed inside everyday objects such as pens, key chains and similar accessories.
Retailers, wholesalers, traders and distributors have also been barred from selling or offering these devices for sale, whether online or in physical stores.
However, the restrictions do not apply to laptops, hand-held tablets, mobile phones and terminal equipment approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Authorised law enforcement personnel are also exempt.
Why has Punjab imposed the ban?
The provincial government said devices capable of secretly capturing and transmitting photographs, videos, audio and other information pose serious risks to personal privacy, public safety and national security.
Authorities are particularly concerned about their misuse in airports, examination centres, government offices, hospitals, shopping malls, courts and other public places.
The Home Department warned that unrestricted use of such devices could lead to unauthorised surveillance, harassment, blackmail and the disclosure of sensitive information.
It said immediate preventive measures were necessary to protect people’s dignity and privacy, particularly those of women and children. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.
Smart glasses controversy
The ban comes as the Lahore High Court considers a public interest petition challenging the unregulated import and sale of camera- and microphone-equipped smart glasses.
The petition raises concerns about privacy, personal dignity and national security.
During a recent hearing, the court directed the federal government to forward a summary to the federal cabinet concerning the import and sale of such devices, Dawn reported
The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Meta smart glasses were openly available through online platforms and shops in Lahore, despite Pakistan not being officially listed as a market by the company.
Growing concerns worldwide
The controversy
Smart glasses, which allow users to record videos, take photographs, make calls and interact with artificial intelligence assistants, have attracted criticism internationally over their potential misuse.
In Britain, concerns intensified after reports emerged of women and girls being secretly filmed by people wearing smart glasses. A petition has also called for restrictions on their sale.
In August, a 17-year-old girl told Britain’s Channel 4 News that a man had approached her and secretly recorded their interaction.
Oslo has banned smart glasses in schools, while France’s data protection watchdog has urged caution over their use.
For now, Punjab’s restrictions will remain in place for 30 days, with authorities warning that violations could result in legal action.